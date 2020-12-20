28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 Resurgence: Imo Gov orders immediate closure of…

Police foil another terror attack on school in…

APC appointees have abandoned party’s manifesto, says PGF…

Adamawa 2023: Ngilari, Nyako, Abbo, Bello others unite…

Kidnapping now new enterprise in Nigeria – Soyinka

Insecurity will not divide Nigeria, say APC Governors

Observe Covid-19 prevention protocol, Abia govt urges

Eze urges APC NEC to uphold expulsion of…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Election: Igariwey now heads electoral committee

VON DG tasks youths on documentary

Education

Admissions’ award: Unilorin, 3 others get N375m from JAMB

By Felix Khanoba

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has splashed out N375 million to best performing tertiary education institutions in the country in terms of admissions.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated this in Abuja during the second edition of JAMB’s National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award for 2019.

University of Ilorin (Unilorin) won N150 million in two categories while Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), Federal University, Wukari and Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbese, clinched N75 million respectively by coming top in other areas of admissions.

Adamu while congratulating the winners applauded the efforts of the Board towards ensuring excellence in the country’s tertiary institutions.

He said that the Federal Government would continue to play the critical role in teaching, learning and research.

Adamu added that the awards were one of the government’s reward systems and intervention to institutions.

He said : “In 2019, JAMB at the first edition of the programme, supported the tertiary institutions with the sum of N125 million and this year, the Board is supporting the sector with the sum of N375 million,this is no doubt an excellent gesture, worthy of emulation

“I am aware that the board’s support for the education sector cuts across the Basic, Senior School and Tertiary Education through its Corporate Social Responsibility Agenda

“The contributions to the education system should not be only limited or seen from the budgetary allocation of the government to the sector.

” This does not negate the reality that Education is not receiving an equitable share of the National budget.”

In his remark, JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said that University of Ilorin won the Most Subscribed Institution by candidates category, while Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) won the Most National Institution in Admission of Candidates.

“Federal University, Wukari won the Most Improved institution in Gender Balance while University of Ilorin, again, won the Institution with Highest Number of Admitted International Students.

“In the last category, Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbese also won the Most Compliant Institution in keeping to guidelines of admissions.”

Oloyede said that the institutions were expected to use the money, judiciously to construct campus roads.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Jamub Group rebrands, vows to deliver more quality services

Editor

Niger to get 2,600 new teachers, says Board

Editor

UNN to convert event centres to emergency classrooms

Editor

Visitation panels : FG exempts 6 varsities

Editor

ASUU seeks better welfare package for journalists

Editor

UBEC’s un-accessed grant reaches N73bn

Editor

‘Only 48% obtain credits in Maths, English, 3 others in NECO exam’

Editor

Nasarawa moves to disengage 1,251 unqualified teachers

Editor

NOUN secures approval for 6 additional programmes

Editor

Ibrahim-Imam thumbs up LASU

Editor

FG inaugurates governing council for 12 ‘Jonathan Universities’, one other

Editor

FG, ASUU yet to reach agreement – Ngige

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More