WAEC’s national committee meeting ends in Awka

From Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, Awka

The 58th Annual Meeting of the Nigeria National committee of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has ended in Awka, the Anambra State’s capital, with an assurance that it would continue to conduct credible examinations across all levels.

At the meeting, awards were presented to first, Jonathan Awuah Nkansah, second, Ezeifemeelu Emmanuel and third Olaiya Stephanie Oluwadara, outstanding students in the 2019 WAEC examination, as well as to best schools in the examination in Anambra State, among which were Marist Comprehensive College Nteje, Estate Secondary School Onitsha and Christ the King College Onitsha.

18 persons due for 2020 Long service award recipients also received their awards.

Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja and Christ the King College, Gwagwalada, also received various awards for best male candidate, best female candidate and Augustus Bandele Oyediran prize for best aggregate results respectively even as others received various awards.

Declaring the meeting open, the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, urged the committee to take more proactive measures in fighting examination malpractices for Nigeria to retain its pride in West Africa.

Obiano, represented by his deputy, Nkem Okeke, while commending the efforts of the council in ensuring that WAEC examination remains the best among its contemporaries, vowed to redouble efforts towards ensuring qualitative and all inclusive education in Anambra State.

Obiano insisted that Anambra state has zero tolerance for examination malpractice and commended WAEC for conducting a hitch free 2020 examinations.

In his remarks, the Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan said the council will continue to conduct credible examinations in all schools as well as promote academic and moral standards.

“People accused WAEC of encouraging examination malpractice. We have nothing to do with examination malpractice rather we encourage moral and academic excellence in our examinations” he said.

According to Areghan,the council arrested many supervisors, invigilators and candidates for cheating and encouraging malpractices during the WAEC examinations.

He also stated that the council has in the past conducted credible examinations across the country and would continue doing so.

According to him,the council has deployed information and communication technology in all of its activities in the process of conducting credible examinations and it was yielding results.