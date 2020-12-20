28 C
Ekwueme Varsity awards doctorate degree to former pro-chancellor

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike, Ebonyi State, has awarded a doctorate degree in Business Administration (honoris causa) to former pro-chancellor of the university, Sir (Dr) Anayo Befford Onwuegbu, for his various services to humanity, including the institution.

Onwuegbu was accorded the honour during the 5th special convocation of the university held on December 15.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Chinedu Nwajiuba, said the university senate considered the fact that Engr Anayo Onwuegbu while as Pro chancellor of the varsity influenced the construction of the asphalted road leading into the university.

He disclosed that Chief Onwuegbu also deployed earth moving equipment from his company, ANBEEZ SERVICES LTD, to various construction works of the varsity at no cost, adding that he also constructed and donated an Engineering workshop to the university’s faculty of Engineering and Technology.

The AUTHORITY reports that beyond the university, Chief Onwuegbu,who through dint of hard work and trust in God rose to greatness, in his art of giving back to the society has awarded university scholarships to over 100 indigenous students in Nigerian universities and 250 at secondary school level.

He is a distinguished knight in the Anglican Communion, who have contributed in no small measure in the growth of churches across old Aguata Diocese(Anambra State) and in Oji River,Enugu and Nike dioceses in the present Enugu State.

Responding to his award and on behalf of two other awardees, Sir Michael Okoroafor and Olatunde Badmus, Dr. Onwuegbu promised to give more support to the university.

