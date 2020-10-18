Nasarawa’s First Lady donates COVID-19 safety kits to 248 schools

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

The First Lady of Nasarawa State, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule, Thursday donated COVID-19 Safety kits worth millions of naira to 248 schools in the state.

Silifat Sule, who is the founder of Silifat Abdullahi Sule Hope Foundation, made the donation to the schools in Lafia, stating that the gesture was part of her modest contribution to curtail further spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

While addressing the various representatives of the beneficiary schools, the governor’s wife appealed to them to continue to support the administration of Engineer Abdullahi Sule in the fight against the pandemic.

The First Lady said her pet project would continue to work in synergy with the state government in order to attract what will positively be in the interest of the people of the state even as she called on residents of the state to have confidence in the present administration.

The AUTHORITY reports that items donated by the Nasarawa State First Lady include 3,800 gallons of liquid soap, 2,000 hand sanitizers and 800 basins for hand washing to be distributed to secondary schools in the Northern and Southern Senatorial Districts of the state.

In a remark, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Fatu Sabo, described the donation as the first of its kind in the state and called for support from private organizations considering the enormous needs in the education sector.