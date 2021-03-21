29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Attempt on Gov Ortom’s life: Buhari, APC silence…

Our leaders are selfish, self-centred, greedysays Pastor (Mrs)…

Nze Dim advocates use of Igbo language at…

Group commends DHQ for free medical treatment in…

How TB Joshua warned the world of multiple…

Instead of malaria, roll back mosquitoes, Katsina urges…

Eight NGOs get N303m from Coca-Cola for Waste…

Group restates commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria

Civil society groups train on environmental rights, protection

Keystone Bank and NCF Collaborate on Tree Planting

Education

Kaduna SUBEB begins construction of 851 classrooms

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (Kaduna SUBEB) has begun the construction of 851 classrooms across the state under the 2017 to 2019 Universal Basic Education Commission and SUBEB intervention projects.

The board’s Permanent Member, Physical and Project Monitoring, Mr Mohammed Mubarak, made this known in Kaduna on Sunday.

Mubarak explained that the project consisted of 37 two-storey buildings of 12 classrooms and two one-storey buildings each of six classrooms and four classrooms, respectively, amounting to 464 classrooms.

He added that 99 blocks of three classrooms, 25 blocks of two classrooms and 10 blocks of four classrooms, totaling 387 classes would also be constructed.

He also said that over 2,000 classrooms would be renovated while 38,000 pupil’s furniture and 2,000 teacher’s furniture would be supplied to reduce the deficit of furniture in schools.

“We commenced handing over the project sites on March 19 and we will continue on Monday, March 22.

“The projects will cost about N8 billion; 50 per cent from UBEC and 50 per cent from the Kaduna State Government,” Mubarak said.

He added that 37 other primary schools across the state would be renovated and additional classes constructed for those that need more classes.

“The schools will be renovated, equipped and fenced with 100 per cent funding, about N2 billion from the state government.

“We are, therefore, appealing to community members to take ownership of the projects and support the government in safeguarding school’s infrastructure.

“This is for the interest of the children and the educational development of the communities,” he said. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Don’t go on strike, FG begs polytechnics staff

Editor

Lateness: Candidates miss JAMB exam as Perm Sec lauds 2020 UTME

Editor

400L UNILORIN student sentenced to drainage cleaning over love scam

Editor

NECO releases timetable for 2020 SSCE

Editor

Why we approved N250m loan for UniJos printing press- VC

Editor

Nasarawa: Schools to enjoy stable supply of portable water

Editor

Anxiety as TRCN sets to weed out unqualified teachers

Editor

Veritas Varsity to graduates: Don’t over depend on degree certificate

Editor

COVID-19 delays 2020 scholarship awards, says FG

Editor

Plateau’s community donates cement worth over N1.5m to Karl Kumm University

Editor

Allow girls to acquire education before marriage, UBEC tells parents

Editor

Alumni promise educational development amongst students

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More