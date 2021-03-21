29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Attempt on Gov Ortom’s life: Buhari, APC silence…

Our leaders are selfish, self-centred, greedysays Pastor (Mrs)…

Nze Dim advocates use of Igbo language at…

Group commends DHQ for free medical treatment in…

How TB Joshua warned the world of multiple…

Instead of malaria, roll back mosquitoes, Katsina urges…

Eight NGOs get N303m from Coca-Cola for Waste…

Group restates commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria

Civil society groups train on environmental rights, protection

Keystone Bank and NCF Collaborate on Tree Planting

News

2023: Okupe apologizes over comments on Igbo Presidency

By Myke Uzendu

Former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has apologized to people of South East extraction, over his comments concerning Ndigbo and their quest to occupy the presidential villa in 2023.

Okupe had in series of tweets on Saturday claimed that the Southeast will not produce a president until they are forgiven by the north for the killing of Ahmadu Bello in 1966.

He had tweeted: “A national consensus for Igbo Presidency cannot evolve until the core north forgives the Igbo for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto by Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 Coup.”

The comment however attracted several bashing on Okupe by the public and the social media as he was accused of lacking in political intelligence.

But Doyin Okupe in a face saving measure on Sunday, tweeted an apology that reads. “Open Apology To The Igbo: “I tender my unreserved apology to the Igbo & other Nigerians who felt offended by my post on the Igbo presidency and the north. I never intended to hurt or demean the Igbo. Instead, I wanted 2 help to actualise d dream. I regret d said post, & I am truly sorry,” he tweeted.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Protests rock Anambra over non conduct of LG election

Editor

Southern Kaduna killings: Osinbajo harps on justice, fixing of economy

Editor

CSO lauds new CDS over directive to troops of OPSH

Editor

Customs intercepts vehicles, rice worth N10bn

Editor

Nigerian Armed Force kill 343 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, 153 bandits in 2 months

Editor

Marginalisation: Agip denies claim by host Communities over lopsided appointment

Editor

Why we honoured Church founder – PDP Youth Alliance

Editor

Reps appropriation committee warns MDA’s against tampering with 2020 Budget

Editor

Akeredolu beats Jegede, others with 292,914 votes to clinch second term

Editor

GPMI Wants Magu Appointed As Substantive EFCC Chairman

Editor

How troops Rescued Kankara School Boys alive – DHQ

Editor

FRSC welcomes CYMS’s VRM initiative

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More