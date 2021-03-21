2023: Okupe apologizes over comments on Igbo Presidency

By Myke Uzendu

Former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has apologized to people of South East extraction, over his comments concerning Ndigbo and their quest to occupy the presidential villa in 2023.

Okupe had in series of tweets on Saturday claimed that the Southeast will not produce a president until they are forgiven by the north for the killing of Ahmadu Bello in 1966.

He had tweeted: “A national consensus for Igbo Presidency cannot evolve until the core north forgives the Igbo for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto by Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 Coup.”

The comment however attracted several bashing on Okupe by the public and the social media as he was accused of lacking in political intelligence.

But Doyin Okupe in a face saving measure on Sunday, tweeted an apology that reads. “Open Apology To The Igbo: “I tender my unreserved apology to the Igbo & other Nigerians who felt offended by my post on the Igbo presidency and the north. I never intended to hurt or demean the Igbo. Instead, I wanted 2 help to actualise d dream. I regret d said post, & I am truly sorry,” he tweeted.