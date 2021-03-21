29 C
Nigeria will be buried if Gov. Ortom is killed – Wike warns

By Myke Uzendu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has told the Federal Government that the mindless assassination attempt on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, by suspected herdsmen could lead to the end of the country.

Suspected herdsmen had opened fire on Ortom’s convoy on Saturday with the governor escaping death.

According to reports fifteen gunmen had trailed the governor to a riverbank in Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State where they opened fire at his convoy.

Reacting to the development, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Sunday said, “If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria. If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria,” he warned.

Wike recalled how the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Major General Jamil Sarham, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains had concluded a plan to assassinate him during the 2019 general election.

Wike described as disturbing the growing trend where the lives of incumbent governors were brazenly threatened while the Federal government displays nonchalant attitude.

The governor condemned the act and called on the federal government to investigate the matter and ensure that the masterminds of the action are summarily dealt with.

