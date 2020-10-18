Glo unveils another Season of Smartphone Festival

32 C
By popular demand, Globacom is currently organizing another season of Smartphone Festival during which loyal subscribers to the network have the opportunity to buy preferred handsets and gadgets at the best market price with several additional benefits.

The on-going Festival which affords Glo subscribers the opportunity of enjoying free data all through the duration of the programme started on Friday, 9th October, 2020 and will end on Saturday, 31st October, 2020.

In a release issued in Lagos, Globacom said that the Glo Smartphone festival will gift subscribers who purchase smartphones from any of the Gloworld outlets across the country up to six months’ bundled data.

“The festival period provides opportunity for all subscribers (prepaid and post-paid) to visit Gloworld outlets to get the best price deals on any handset of their choice and enjoy bundled benefits,” Globacom said, adding that potential subscribers from other networks are also free to pick up any of the handsets covered by the Smartphone festival and a SIM. However, the subscriber has to register the SIM before activation.

The company said that a customer can choose from a panoply of devices available in Gloworld which include Afrione, Apple, Imose, Infinix, Itel, Lava, Nokia, Samsung, Tecno and Vivo, adding that his/her choice will determine the volume of the bonus the subscriber will receive as well as access to free data ranging from 500 MB to 2GB per month for six months.

The company declared that data received from the Festival by customers will be automatically credited to individual’s lines and added to his or her existing data plans which can be checked by dialling *127*0#, or by sending SMS ‘info’ to 127. They can equally visit the Glo portal at http://hsi.glo.com.

