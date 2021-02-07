30 C
Old boys promise to rescue GTC Enugu

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

Former students of Government Technical College (GTC) who attended the institution from 1985 to 2000, have resolved to make an input in  uplifting the infrastructural deficits in the college.

The  ex-students, operating under the aegis of Old Boys Association of Government Technical College Class ‪1985-2000‬, stated this at their maiden reunion held in Enugu, recently.

The old boys said it is pay back time to the institution, which used to be one of the best technical colleges in Nigeria, stating that they would note the challenges of the school from its principal, Kenneth Ogili, for proper intervention. 

Speaking at the meeting, the national chairman of the old boys association, Hon Ononenyi  Cornelius, expressed delight to have graduated from the college. 

“We are proud to have graduated from this noble institution that has revitalized and reformed our ingenuity that prepared us credibly well before the present economic challenges in our various fields of endeavours.  

“As pay back to this institution and our society at large for a job well done, we the old boys figure it okay to unite as an association with the connotation of re-union and unitedly render assistance to ourselves being the graduates, the present students, the school and our society.”

