Education

Association laments worsening insecurity in schools

By Felix Khanoba

The National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) on Sunday appealed to governments at all levels to ensure maximum security in schools across the country.

The association’s president, Haruna Danjuma, said in a statement in Kaduna, that the spate of attacks and kidnappings in schools have become a serious cause of concern for parents, teachers and school administrators.

Danjuma further said that governments at all levels must make concerted efforts to address the protracted security challenges affecting all sectors of the nation’s economy.

He said that parents were still in shock over the recent kidnapping of students and teachers at Government Secondary School Kagara in Niger State, while others were living in fear.

He urged the Federal and the Niger State Governments to expedite ongoing efforts to facilitate the immediate release of the students and teachers.

“We commiserate with the government and people of Niger State, particularly parents of the innocent students that were kidnapped.

“We are, therefore, calling on the government at all levels to do the needful and address the unending security challenges holding the country back and preventing it from making progress.

“The government should employ both human and material resources to address kidnappings, banditry and all criminal activities in the country,” he said.

He also appealed to relevant stakeholders to assist schools within their domain on intelligence gathering and surveillance to avert future occurrences.

