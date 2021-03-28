TETFund’s SERVICOM empowers varsities, others on service delivery skills

By Felix Khanoba

Determined to ensure improved service delivery in public Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has organised a workshop for the institutions’ Nodal Officers and Directors of Quality Assurance .

The four-day workshop, sub-divided into two days each for institutions from the North and South, was organised by the SERVICOM Unit of the Fund, with the theme, “Building Skills for Effective Service Delivery.”

Speaking at the event on Monday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, called on the 226 beneficiary institutions of the Fund’s intervention projects to up their game in service delivery to ensure they can compete favourably with the best in the world.

Represented by the Director, Executive Secretary’s Office, Arch. Uchendu Wogu, the TETFund Boss noted that the workshop being the first of its kind, was organised to engender synergy between the agency and its beneficiary institutions in order to achieve the desired results in line with its mandate.

“We want to achieve results as TETFund in line with our mandate; however, this could be jeopardized if there are dysfunctional systems in our beneficiary institutions.

“The hallmark of the Fund is built on the bedrock of effectiveness and efficiency. This is because of the anticipated impact we seek to achieve in all our beneficiary institutions,” he said.

Bogoro, who commended the SERVICOM Unit for organising the event, said the areas of interest in the training include “Quality Assurance Methods and Enforcement in Infrastructure and Content- based interventions in the beneficiary institutions as well as Strategic Planning, Corporate Objectives and Call Analysis; Effective Communication and Efficient Service Delivery in the era of ICT,” among others.

On her part, the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, expressed confidence that the training would enhance better management of processes and systems, as well as boost compliance.

While lavishing praises on Prof. Bogoro for his support and penchant for quality service delivery, Akajemeli also commended the Nodal Officer of TETFund and Head of SERVICOM Unit, Mrs Ebere Nwobu, for being creative in rolling out programmes aimed at ensuring best service delivery.

She called on the participants to leverage on the workshop to upscale their skills in service delivery, adding that quality and honest feedback are expected from the beneficiary institutions at the end of the training as well as better engagement between the schools and the service providers in TETFund.

“We expect effective partnership thereafter; and the new intervention guidelines are also here; and so they are going to take them through the processes of these guidelines and what it entails.

“It is preparing them to come forward with their expected obligations; so at the end we expect enhanced engagement between the beneficiary institutions and their service provider, TETFund,” she said.

Also speaking, the Nodal Officer of TETFund and Head of SERVICOM Unit, Mrs Ebere Nwobu, expressed delight over the thought-provoking presentations on effective service delivery by resource persons at the workshop.

The visibly elated Nwobu, commended the TETFund Boss, SERVICOM’s National Coordinator, the Resource Persons and staff of the Fund for their support in ensuring the success of the workshop.

“In a special way, I will like to thank my Boss, our ever listening Executive Secretary, the Service Provider in Chief, for giving us the approval to organize this workshop.

” The ES is always willing and available to listen to complaints and suggestions from the SERVICOM Unit. We are grateful for the support given to us. May God bless you sir,”

The workshop, which attracted participants from the 226 public Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education that are statutory beneficiary institutions of TETFund’s interventions, also witnessed questions and answers sessions on ways to improve service delivery.