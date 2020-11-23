LAUTECH now fully owned by Oyo State- NUC

Stories by Felix Khanoba

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced the dissolution of the joint ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Oyo State and the College of Health Sciences, Osogbo, Osun State.

While the University is now fully owned by the Oyo State Government, Osun State takes the ownership of the College of Health Sciences. Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary, NUC, made the announcement at a news conference on the resolution of the lingering ownership crisis of the institution in Abuja on Friday.

The AUTHORITY recalls that over the years, the joint ownership arrangement of LAUTECH and the college of health sciences has been characterised by governance challenges.

These challenges have been affecting the appointment of Vice-Chancellor and other principal officers as well as irregular payment of staff salaries.

Rasheed said that in response to the call by stakeholders to intervene in the crisis, the commission constituted a Tripartite Committee comprising representatives of both states to interface with stakeholders toward finding a lasting solution to the seemingly intractable crisis.

He added that the committee which commenced its work reached an agreement with the states on the sharing of assets and liabilities of LAUTECH by Oyo and Osun states.

“It is gratifying to note that after extensive deliberations, negotiations and consultations, both owner states mutually agreed terms and the joint ownership of LAUTECH was formally dissolved.

“The mutually agreed dissolution was formalised through the signing of a memorandum of agreement by the Executive Governors of Oyo and Osun states witnessed by the Attorneys-General of both states, giving legal effect to the transfer of ownership of LAUTECH to Oyo state and the college of health sciences to the government of Osun state.

“The NUC wishes to commend and express its profound gratitude to the governors of both states for their exemplary statesmanship, leadership and tremendous sacrifice by putting the interest of LAUTECH and its over 30,000 students above political and other considerations,” he said.

Rasheed said that the governor of Oyo state was working to upgrade the state hospital to a teaching hospital to accommodate the medical students of LAUTECH.

He added that in like manner, the college of health sciences Osogbo would benefit the medical students of Osun state university. The executive secretary, however, urged both states to bear full cost and responsibilities of the university to boost and expand its capacity.

He, therefore, pledged that the commission would work with stakeholders to ensure the full and faithful implementation of the terms of the agreement in all its ramifications as well as ensure LAUTECH gets on track in the discharge of its mandates of teaching, research and community service.

Unity schools: Ministry to begin distribution of admission letters

The Federal Ministry of Education says it will on Tuesday begin the distribution of Federal Government Colleges’ (Unity schools) admission letters to successful candidates in this year’s National Common Entrance Examination.

The ministry had on Friday released the first batch of merit-based admission into the 110 Federal Government Colleges (Unity Schools) in line with the directives of Education Minister, Adamu Adamu.

A statement made available to The AUTHORITY on Friday by Ben Goong, Director of Public Relations at the education ministry, said the minister had last week while receiving the results from the Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Professor Godswill Obioma, directed principals to complete both the merit based (60 percent) and 30 percent equality of states admissions within 72 hours of the receipt of the results.

“The results were transmitted to principals on Wednesday 18 November, 2020 by the Basic and Secondary Education Department of the Ministry which is saddled with the responsibility within the stipulated time frame, both the merit based and equality of states’ admissions are now ready.

“Candidates are advised to check the admission list which will be posted on the website of the Ministry on Monday 23 Novernber, 2020. “Admission letters will be available for collection at the Unity Colleges on the 24th November, 2020.Congratulations to all our successful candidates,” the statement said.