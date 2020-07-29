26 C
Education

Minister seeks full observance of COVID-19 protocols in schools

Ahead of resumption of academic activities for secondary schools’ exit classes scheduled for 4th of August, 2020, Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has called on parents to ensure their children are taught to observe measures put in place to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

The minister, who made the call in a post on his Social Media platform (Facebook) page on Monday, said schools would only be opened for students in Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3 and those in Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 to enable them prepare for exit examinations.

He said: “I am happy we are announcing the reopening of schools for the exit classes (JSS3 and SS3) on the 4th of August 2020. This will enable them to prepare for their upcoming exams.

“I commend the various State Commissioners for Education and heads of Nigerian exam bodies for putting in their best to make sure the life of our children is not derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I implore parents/guardians to ensure that these children are adequately taught to respect and observe all protocols recommended and established by health experts.”

The AUTHORITY reports that the Federal Ministry of Education had on Tuesday in Abuja directed the reopening of secondary schools for exit classes across the country from 4th August, 2020 to enable students prepare for final year examinations.

Recall that all schools in the country were shut down a few months ago following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

