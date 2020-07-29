26 C
Education

Private institutes to benefit from N7.5bn research grant – TETFund

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) says private research institutes and other research-based educational institutions will benefit from this year’s N7.5 billion National Research Fund’s (NRF) grant.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, said the grant was increased from the N5 billion approved in 2019 by the Federal Government, prompting the Fund to make amendments to accommodate non-state entities as part of beneficiaries of the grant.

Prof. Bogoro stated this during the inauguration of an implementation committee on the collaboration between the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology on deepening research in the country.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar alongside Prof. Bogoro, performed the inauguration ceremony at the Fund’s Headquarters in Abuja.

A statement made available to newsmen and signed by Mrs. Ngoba Priye Briggs,

Director of Public Affairs, TETFund, said the 10-man team was inaugurated as a follow-up to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between both parties in January 2020 to boost Research and Development (R&D) for the technological and overall economic development of the country.

Speaking at the event, the TETFund boss commended the efforts of the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu towards the collaboration and expressed appreciation for his commitment and support.

He also expressed appreciation to the Permanent Secretary for his cooperation and described the inauguration of the Implementation Committee as a paradigm shift between the Ministry and TETFund.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary also lauded TETFund for mobilizing massive support and commitment to the joint effort.

Dr. Umar stated that the partnership between the Ministry and TETFund is geared towards driving the Nigerian economy through Science and Technology with adequate funding as no country in the world could thrive without relevant technology.

While lamenting that Nigeria used to be ahead of several countries such as India and South Korea in terms of technology, the Perm Sec expressed confidence that the collaboration would foster the relationship between TETFund and research institutes to help accelerate the country’s technological and economic development.

