C’ttee of Vice-Chancellors appoints Prof Abdulkareem as chairman

By Felix Khanoba

The Committee of Vice- Chancellors (CVC) of Nigerian universities has appointed Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem as its new chairman.

Professor Abdulkareem is the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin (UnIlorin).

A terse statement made available to The AUTHORITY on Thursday in Abuja and signed by Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, Secretary General of CVC, said Abdulkareem’s appointment was made known during a virtual/ physical meeting of the body held on Thursday.

The statement read : “The Committee of Vice- Chancellors of Nigerian Universities on Thursday 4 of March 2021, in a virtual/ physical meeting held at the Secretariat appointed the

Vice Chancellor of University of llorin, Professor. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem as Chairman Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities.

“The Vice Chancellor University of Benin, Professor Mrs. Lilian Salami was appointed Alternate Chairperson.

“I wish the two Executive Officers of the Committee success as they take over the mantle of leadership of the Committee.”