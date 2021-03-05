PHOTO NEWS

R-L; Executive Director, Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI), Amb. Yomi David , Director of Programs TADI, Comrade Edwin Olorunfemi, presenting Certificate of lCredence to the Director General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr.Umaru Dikko Radda,while the SMEDAN Director of Planning, Monitoring, Research and Evaluation , Mr. Wale Fasanya watches, during the TADI and the SMEDAN Rountable discussion with frontlines civil society organizations and the media. Theme: assessing the performances of the SMEDAN and engendering understanding and cooperation for optimum output in Nigeria, held yesterday in Abuja. PHOTO: OKEKE JANE