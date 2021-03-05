Constitution Review: Gov. Buni has revived our party, says APC Chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iliyasu Abdu, has described the recent inauguration of a constitution review committee as a bold step by the Mai Mala Buni led National Caretaker Committee of the party to reposition and revive the APC for future democratic activities

Abdu, who was full commendations for the party’s leadership for setting up the committee to review the party’s constitution noted that the exercise is long overdue, as the party has not reviewed is bye laws since formation

The chieftain, who indicated interest in vying for the position of the National Chairman of the Party said in a press statement he issued Thursday in Abuja that the ‘APC should think ahead.’

“APC as a party should think ahead. The party has not reviewed its constitution since formation. This is the right time to review the Constitution of our party so that we can return to the grassroots. Party politics is grassroots oriented, so, the Buni -led Executive is doing fantastically well.

“First, they did the membership registration and revalidation and now they are doing this, that is how the party will outlive its founders, it will not be business as usual; where money bags will hijack the party. The party should belong to the people that is what democracy is all about.

“The Buni led -administration is doing the right thing and we want to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for giving them free hand to do what is right,” he said.

The APC a fortnight ago inaugurated an 8 man Constitution Review Committee, headed by Prof Tahir Mamman to review holistically the party rules and come out with a suitable law for the party.

Abdu appealed to Nigerians to join the APC saying, “we can’t change the system from outside but from the inside. If we don’t, charlatans will continue to be in power.”