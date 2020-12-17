LASU makes history again as Best graduating, MSc students set new record of 4.95, 5.0 CGPA respectively

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Lagos State University (LASU) has once again made history with both the best graduating and MSc students setting new institution record of 4.95 and 5.0 respectively as LASU graduates 8,959 students of the 2018\2019 set.

While Oladimeji Idris Shotunde of the Department of Business Administration emerged Best graduating student, with 4.95 Cummulative Gradient Point Average (CGPA), Olisola Aanu Olabanjo with 5.0 CGPA emerged Best MSc student.

This was revealed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun (SAN), at the 24th Convocation Ceremony of the University at Buba Marwa Main Auditorium in Ojo on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

With 76 first class graduating students, Lasu has no apologies going further on top in the next world university ranking.

Prof. Fagbohun who disclosed that the convocation speech was his fifth and final convocation speech as the Vice Chancellor of the great institution, said this year’s Convocation ceremony was quite remarkable because the best graduating students at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels set a new university record.

“This year’s Convocation ceremony is quite remarkable because our best graduating students at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels set a new university record. Oladimeji ldris Shotunde of the Department of Business Administration graduated as the best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.95 while Olusola Aanu Olabanjo with a CGPA of 5.0 graduated as the best MSc. student,” Fagbohun disclosed.

Professor Fagbohun, whose five years tenure as VC would end next January said he was particularly happy that LASU for the past five years and despite COVID-19 pandemic had uninterrupted academic session.

He congratulated all the graduating students for being found worthy in both character and learning “I congratulate all of our students both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels who are being awarded various degrees at this year’s convocation ceremony, after being found worthy in both character and learning.

“I commend you all for your hard work, tenacity, resilience and determination to succeed. You demonstrated to the world during your Studentship that the best can come out of our institution. My advice to you all is not to rest on your oars. Go out there and prove to the world that you are the best. Always remember that line of our anthem which says “Blaze forth, shine for humanity’”, Fagbohun maintained.

He also said that his students can stand toe to toe with their colleagues from anywhere in the world. “l commend your efforts in achieving this great feat. You have demonstrated to the world that truly our students are of world class standard and can stand toe to toe with their colleagues from anywhere in the world. You are indeed our pride.”

Fagbohun ended his speech on personal reflection when he said “Allow me, if I may, to end on a more personal reflection. My stewardship in the last four years and eleven months is quite intriguing and at the same time interesting.

“I have cherished being part of a unique community of inquisitive and creative men and women from our world class students, to faculty members, non-academic colleagues, enthusiastic and committed ‘alumni scattered across the world, awesome members of Management, high flying leaders that constitute our Governing Council, highly committed government functionaries and immensely supportive legislators,” he stated.

Wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, who was at the ceremony to felicitate with the Best Graduating student, Oladimeji Shotunde, who is an indigene of Ogun State, commended LASU for what she called its strong contributions to the university education in the country and also on its recent ranking as the second-best university in the country.

Mrs Abiodun urged federal government and various staff unions in tertiary schools in the country to always ensure they reach a compromise on issues causing disagreement so as to enjoy stable and peaceful activities on our campuses.

She said disruption of academic activities is not doing the country any good but detrimental to development.

Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, was at the event alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Students’ Affairs, Mr Adeyemi Amoo.