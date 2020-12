The president has ordered that the nation’s four land borders be immediately reopened.

The borders are Seme in the southwest, Illela in Sokoto State, Maigatari in the northwest, and Mfun in the south-south.

The borders have been shut since August 2019, in a bid to curb smuggling in weapons and drugs and stimulate local production of food.