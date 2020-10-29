32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Hell hath no fury like corruption fighting back

ICC verdict and EndSARS killings

EndSARS killings and the cry for justice

KEDCO distributes 87, 747 free prepaid meters to…

Food security: Ganduje to flag-off renovation of Watari…

Rivers NASS caucus laud Wike’s effort to rein…

Reps will enforce code of conduct among members-…

Nigeria set to explore opportunities in petrochemical industry…

Military engage stakeholders in peace-building in Plateau

Youth coalition urges FG to compensate victims of…

News

Kano Agro-Pastoral Project Spends N300 Million On Cattle Markets

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state AgroPastoral Development Project, (KSADP) , has set aside about N300 million, for the development of infrastructure in five cattle markets in the state.

The State Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad announced this during the proposal opening for design and supervision consultancy for the markets, at the project office in Kano.

Malam Ibrahim Garba highlighted that the cattle markets to be upgraded are those of Wudil, Dambatta, Gwarzo, Falgore and Dunbulum.

The Project Coordinator lamented the markets are generally in a bad state owing to poor infrastructure, despite the huge volume of trade and number of people who transact in them.

“They all lack basic facilities for humane treatment of livestock on arrival, that is, off-loading, while in the market and during reloading, ” he said.

He added that, “the project will invest in infrastructure to provide loading and off-loading ramps, watering facilities, office space for market information, security and veterinary services, lighting for trade and security at night as well as toilet facilities. ”

Malam Ibrahim stated that in the long run, this activity would reduce loss of condition in marketed animals, including reduction of mortality during transportation.

“The interventions will redefine the way cattle trading is conducted in the markets and will have far-reaching environmental and social impact, ” he stated.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Rivers fed lawmaker trains 250 constituents in various skills

Editor

Rivers APC Crisis: Abe Ignited the Fire in 2014—Chief Eze

Editor

Ganduje‘ll sustain free, compulsory basic education Policy- Commissioner

Editor

Adoration Centre‘ll not re-open on Sunday, Fr Mbaka clarifies

Editor

Kogi: Court nullifies PDP Guber primary, describes process as hasty, acrimonious

Editor

Restructure Nigeria now, Rivers’ statesman tells FG

Editor

Police confirm arrest one over unlawful possession of firearm in Delta

Editor

UKaid spends £1.4million on vulnerable in Borno

Editor

Minister pledges collaboration with states to revamp regional mining

Editor

I still use my private car, says Gov Makinde

Editor

2020 Budget: NLC to partner Auditor General against leakeges, corruption

Editor

NIFROP urges #EndSARS protesters to seek forgiveness over killings of police officers, innocent Nigerians

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More