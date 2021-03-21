29 C
Metro

‘How we select students for FCT scholarship’

By Daniel Tyokua 

The Director Federal Capital Territory ,FCT, Scholarship Board, Hajia Zainab Ahmed Kagara has disclosed how students across the territory benefit from scholarship.


She said the board disburses  scholarship to indigent students from primary, post basic, secondary and tertiary institutions from the six Area Councils, after screening.


Mrs Kagara stated that in the primary and post basic, the board gives 20% to indigent, non-indigenes irrespective of religion and tribe, while 80% goes to the poor Abuja natives.
“We ask the schools head or principal to identify the students who cannot afford to pay school fees, buy uniform and learning materials, and send their names to us.


“When we get the names, we then carry out some findings to ascertain the true position. When the board disburse the scholarship to the students after their application we still follow up, monitor them till they graduate”


Also, the Director revealed that  7,733 fresh beneficiaries of 2018/2019 rolled over to 2019/2020 award session in both Nigerian and foreign institutions, with 951 continuing beneficiaries.


Mrs Kagara in an interaction with Journalists, said category of other beneficiaries include pupils/ students post basic, leaners of department of mass education centres and special needs schools.


According to her, in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic there were no much activities, “we were suppose to sale scholarship application form for applicants of FCT but the pandemic and lockdown step it down, that doesn’t mean work didn’t continue.


“We have continuing students whom we had given scholarship award already, the board try to get the disbursement fund for them”


She thanked the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello for his commitment to the success of board and education in the territory.

