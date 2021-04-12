26 C
Abuja
Metro

We’ll address workers’ grievances – FCTA

By Daniel Tyokua 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Director of Human Resources, Mohammed Bashir has assured the workers that the Administration was looking into the demands tabled by them.


He acknowledged that the lingering labour crisis was created by communication gap between management and workers, saying the demands of JUAC  were being addressed. 


Recall that the workers among other things have been demanding for the implementation of the FCT-Civil Service Commission Act,  signed by the President three years ago. 


The workers’ action brought government activities to a stand still in all Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs).


According to him,  the implementation of the FCT-Civil Service Commission was topmost in the labour issues, which FCT Administration was paying attention to. 


“We discovered that the gap in communication really contributed to the issues of JUAC particularly the implementation of the FCT-Civil Service Commission that approved by the National Assembly and signed by the President ” , Bashir said. 


They claim the Act has removed all the administrative limitations around FCT  workers,  and also provided for improved welfare packages. 

