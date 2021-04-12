Against all odds, Comrade Asonye emerges Abia NUJ Vice Chairman

All efforts by the Correspondents Chapel of the Abia State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists to eliminate Comrade Chidi Asonye from contesting for the vice Chairmanship position of the council during her 8 triennial conference flew an ordinary pitch when he finally was sworn in as the Vice Chairman of the Council.

The chapel’s leadership had led the membership to petition both the Election Screening Committee and the National Secretariat seeking the disqualification of the award winning Journalist who has put it close to thirty years in the journalism field.

According to their several petitions which was said to have been championed by the News Agency of Nigeria Bereau Chief, Sam Odita, the chapel had held that the Advanced Certificate in Mass Communication cannot qualify the pioneer Chairman of the Unity Federated Chapel to aspire for the position of the Vice Chairman of the Abia State Council.

But reacting to the petition, the National Secretariat of the NUJ had held that Comrade Asonye is fit to occupy the post and as a sole candidate, is returned unopposed.

In the words of the National Secretariat, ” Asonye Chidi, is fit for the position, has no opponent hence unopposed for the position.”

Comrade Asonye, who until his swearing in as the VC of the NUJ, Abia State Council served as the Pioneer Chairman of the Unity Federated Chapel, a position he resigned to contest for the Vice Chairmanship position.

He is a Press Freedom Award winner and has rose from the position of a reporter in early 90s to Assistant Editor, Managing Editor and Publisher and Editor in Chief of Parrot News Online Newspaper.

The number two Journalist in Abia is currently the Abia State Correspondent of the Authority Newspaper based in Abuja where he has put in close to five years of service.

Shortly after the swearing in leader of the delegation sent in by the National Secretariate, Abuja Comrade Kenneth Ofoma, Zonal Secretary, NUJ Zone C charged the new EXCO to carry every member along in all its affairs.

Responding, the newly sworn in Chairman of the state council, Comrade Victor Ndukwe promised not to let members of the NUJ down at any point of the administration of the new EXCO.