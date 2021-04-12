26 C
Women hail Buhari’s choice of new DG NCWD

By Daniel Tyokua 

Women under the umbrella of African Women Conference have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Dr Asabe Bashir, as the new Director General of National Centre for Women Development , NCWD,.
In a statement issued by the Co-convener  of African Women Conference in Abuja, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, described Asabe as a  woman of profound character, integrity, hardwork and dedicated to the services of humanity.

  
The statement pledged the group’s readiness to support any programme or policy that would contribute to nation building, especially addressing challenges of women, children and education in the country.  


It however, tasked the Director General to use her present position to focus more on bottom top approach on the development of women, stressing that rural women are more vulnerable.  


“We are very delighted over the appointment of Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, as the Director General of National Centre for Women Development, by President Muhammadu Buhari. It is a well deserved appointment.  


“Going by her pedigree as a lawmaker and astute politician, she is a woman who has contributed immensely to nation building especially on issues that affect women and children. Also, at the regional and continental levels, she has been a voice to the voiceless.  


Mrs Ahmadu urged all women to put their hands on deck to ensure that women are equipped with all relevant information to adapt to the post Covid-19 reality that has led to new normal.

Recall that Dr Asabe Vilita Bashir, before her appointment as Director General of National Centre for Women Development was elected member, Borno State House of Assembly, from 1997 and 2003. Later, member Borno State Executive Council from 2005 to 2014, Commissioner (Ministry of Health; Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Ministry of Housing and Rural Electrification; Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Youth Empowerment Ministry of Women Affairs and Youth Development.  


She was elected to the House of Representatives where she represented Gwoza, Damboa and Chibok Federal Constituency between 2015 to 2019.

