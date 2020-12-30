FCT Administration counsels people with disabilities on COVID-19

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sensitised the people living with disabilities on the dangers of COVID-19 and its prevention in the community.



FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola who led the campaign yesterday when twelve welfare Associations gathered at Old Parade Ground Garki , to receive their welfare materials.



Adesola, who was represented by FCT Director of Human Resources, Bashir Mohammed, said people living with disabilities should not let down their guard against the pandemic, as it has the second wave has been proved to he more deadly.



He explained that while efforts were been made to fight the pandemic, 60 bags of rice, 60 cartons of grand nut oil and 12 cows, were provided by the administration to demonstrate love to the community.



“May i also use this opportunity to remind you about the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ability to disrupt lives and livelihoods.



“There is now a second wave of the pandemic that is more virulent than the first wave. You are enjoined to please heed to the various health protocols of hand washing, facial coverings and physical distancing.



“I also encourage you to take this message home and inform your members to obey them as well and help to halt the spread of the disease.



Also speaking, FCT Director of Protocols, Sani Daura, said distribution of welfare materials was the administration’s standing policy of reaching out to vulnerable groups during festivities.



He said, ” the Twelve (12) FCT Welfare Associations to benefit from the FCT Administration’s largesse of Five (5) bags of rice, Five (5) Cartons of Vegetable Oil and One Cow each are: FCT School for the Blind, Jabi, FCT School for Children with Special Needs, Kuje, FCT School for the Deaf, Kuje, FCT Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, Bwari, Community Based Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, Old Karu, FCT Para Soccer Team, Area 10, Garki, Lepers Colony, Yangoji Community Based Rehabilitation Centre, Zuba, Karon Majiji Disabled Community, Blind Persons karon Majiji”, he noted.