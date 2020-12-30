35 C
Abuja
Metro

Crossover Night: Comply with COVID-19 protocol, FCTA tells churches

By Daniel Tyokua 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has urged churches in the territory to heed strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as they prepare for the crossover night service.


Fielding questions from Journalists on Wednesday, Head, Media and Public Enlightenment of FCT COVID-19 Task Force, Ikaro Attah said church leaders should obey the government and security personnel directives to avert the spread.
He disclosed that combined team of the Task Force will be going round to monitor compliance during the service.


Attah said there is the need for worshippers to support any decision of the government that would promote the progress and development of the territory.


He said, “as enforcement team that take directive  from FCT minister malam Muhammad Bello and the commissioner of Police, we are working in Collaboration with leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at all levels and league of Imams.


“We had discussions with religious leaders on the need to obey the COVID-19 protocols, so all those who will be engaging in crossover night worship service must adhere strictly to the guidelines. They should put on their face mask, provide washing hand basin as well as keep physical distancing” he said.


According to him, all the worship Centres’ hall should not be overcrowded, he also asked worshippers to join the programme through online platforms.


“For those who will not comply we would not overlook them to jeopardize the lives of others, those that fail to comply will be brought before the court for prosecution. Again, the centre where the protocol is flouted will be shut.

“We appeal to religious leaders and the worshippers to obey the COVID-19 protocols”


Attah insisted that any worship centre found contravening the COVID-19 protocol will be made to face the wrath of the law.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

