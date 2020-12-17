Decrying Paul, Tochukwu Anyanwu’s cruel murder in Owerri: A call for justice

By Rev Fr Fidelis I Agwulonu (PhD)

Sunday, December 6, 2020 raises the question of security of lives and property in the heart of the Eastern Heartland, Imo State Capital City, Owerri. Two brothers’ lives were cut short by a pull of triggers by enemies of humanity and the State, who went away free, with no trace of them yet, days after.

Paul Anyanwu, an accomplished architect and designer, had moved down to Owerri from Abuja to execute a project, when he met his untimely death with his brother, Tochukwu, a Surveyor by profession, in the evening of Sunday, December 6, near Kanu Nwankwo Sports Centre, behind Imo State University walls, Aladinma Owerri.

An avalanche of bullets on their foreheads and chests reflects the meanness of the dare-devils who perpetrated these brutal acts, and screeched away, ‘triumphantly’, with the Ford Edge (SUV), with Registration number {Abuja} BWR 809 BC, vehicle Chassis number: 2FMDK4KC4ABB02147, phones and other items belonging to those they wasted their lives, who were in their mid 40’s, the very prime of life. These killers are on the prawl, free, unhindered, ready to repeat what they successfully did on December 6.

Late Paul Anyanwu, an alumnus of St Peter Claver Seminary, Okpala (1991 Set), was of a lucid mind. He was a prospectively rising star, one of the best from the Class of ’91, brilliant and highly talented, endeared to many and a great achiever. He was popularly called Abaka . He and Tochukwu hailed from Omukwu Onicha, in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

Abaka was very passionate about his training in the seminary and the rounded formation the students enjoyed in that village of peace. He had, as recently as October 2020, conducted a needs assessment of the Alma mater – SPCS Okpala with the current Rector of the school, with a view to rallying other members of the 1991 Set of Old Boys, to see what could be done to give back to the institution, in preparation for the 30th anniversary of his graduation (with his classmates) from that great citadel of learning.

The Class of ’91 of St Peter Claver Seminary Okpala, and the entire alumni of this institution demand justice from the Police and other relevant security agencies in especially Imo State, whose duty it is (and remains) to ensure security of lives and property in the State. The National Exco and entire members of St Peter Claver Seminary Old Boys Association (SPCSOBA), have categorically stated that no stones will be left unturned until the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book.

#Justice4SlainAnyanwuBrothers is trending, and keeps trending until the Inspector General of Police, the Director of State Security Services, the Director of the National Intelligence Agency, the State Governor, H.E. Sen. Hope Uzodinma (the Chief Security Officer of the State) and especially the President of the country, H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari, fish out these criminals. SPCSOBA and especially SPCS ’91 set of students are fired up in this relentless search for the killers of one of their own. This is one incident of death too many.

May God grant mercy and rest to the dead Anyanwu brothers; and comfort to the family and loved ones. Paul is mourned by an aged mother, a young wife, three children, and a host of others, including and especially the Class of Okpala ’91.