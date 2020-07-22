28 C
Metro

Court docks 29-yr-old over death of mother of 4

By Daniel Tyokua

A Magistrate court sitting at Karu in the Federal Captial Territory ,FCT, on Tuesday docked one Zubairu Haruna, 29, a driver with Zeberced Nigeria Limited over the killing of Taiwo Ohunenese.

At the mention of the case, the prosecutor Stanley Nwafor told the court that late Mrs Taiwo, mother of four was killed by Haruna as a result of reckless and dangerous driving.

In the presecutor’s submission, the road crash had occurred on the 9th March, 2018, along the Nyanya-Mararaba highway opposite NNPC station Nyanya, Abuja, the matter was reported to police station within the area but the driver had jumped bail about two years ago.

Recall that there was a fatal mulple road crash on the 9th March, 2018 involving Howo Sinotruck with Reg. No.ABJ 462 XN and eight other vehicles.

The crash involved a Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. BWR 446 AA driven by the late Mrs Taiwo Ohunenese and Howo Sinotruck with Reg. No ABJ 457 XN driven by one Yahuza Rabo of the same company, in the process of resolving themselves, one of the trucks ran into them and killed Taiwo on the spot with the car also damaged.

The matter was taken over by the divisional police headquarters, the Nigeria Police Force, Nyanya division, FCT command.

However, counsel to the plaintiff, Akeremale Abayomi said that the matter was long over due for judgement to be delivered.

He said the case was a serious issue that should be taken serious for Justice to prevail, regretting what was delaying the matter, “Justice delay, is Justice denial”

Abayomi objected the bail application sought by the defendant’s counsel, Agbo Denis.

Responding to the applications, the magistrate, Emmanuel Iyanna said the case of bail is at the jurisdiction of the Court.

He granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000.00 with two surtees which must have valid means of identification with an international passport, with a condition that the surtee must deposit N100,000.00 with the court registrar.

The court adjourned the case till August 17, 2020 for the commencement of trial.

