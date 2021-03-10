27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

itel Treats Customers To Exclusive Cocktails With Olamide,…

Danbatta to deliver the Bullion Lecture 2021

Troops eliminate 33 Boko Haram fighters, lose 2…

Eastern railway project will boost economy, W/Africa cargo…

Wike, Abe shun Eastern narrow gauge resurcitation ceremony

CAN knocks Kwara Governor over hijab

Group threatens to disrupt Anambra governorship poll

Ezza-Effium bloody clash: Group accuses Effium of flouting…

Committee takes sensitization against COVID-19 and Yellow fever…

Buhari repositioning NDDC to better lives of Niger…

Metro

Osibanjo empowers Abuja indigent women with 64 mechines

By Daniel Tyokua 


As part of the activities to mark his 64th birthday, Vice President Professor Yemi Osibanjo has donated 64 sewing machines to support indigent women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).


Osibanjo, who presented the items to the women through the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) in Abuja yesterday, explained that the gesture was meant to train and empower indigent women in the FCT.  


Represented by the his special adviser on community engagement and civic interventions, Olatoyosin  Enyinolakpo, the vice president said his office has always collaborated with the AEA, in the past few years, to ensure that indigent women receive trainings and loans from the agency.


He stated that the AEA has the enabling environment and structure for beneficiaries, adding that the donation of the machines coincided with his 64th birthday, since the equipment arrived this week.


Receiving the items, on behalf of the agency, managing director/chief executive officer of AEA Arabi Tukur Muhammad said the donation would enhance empowerment efforts of the agency and boost its support for MSMEs.


Muhammad noted that the intervention would go a long way in helping indigent people in the FCT, adding that the 64 sewing machines would be given to 64 indigent women in territory, after they are trained in a fashion institute, which would commence this month.


He added that the fashion institute would enroll and graduate people yearly, to provide employment, create jobs, improve livelihoods of people and curb youth restiveness in the FCT.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Minister grants waiver on signages in FCT

Editor

Kidnappers On Rampage In Kogi As Another 12 Kidnapped in Fresh Strike in Itobe- Police

Editor

ARDS Kicks off free house-to-house animal vaccination

Editor

FCTA warns community leaders against violence

Editor

COVID-19: FCTA proposes fresh measures to curb spread

Editor

Lugbe DPO bags leadership award

Editor

Abuja branch Immaculate Heart Secondary Girls College Inaugurate their new EXCOs

Editor

FCTA adopts strategy to boost agriculture activities

Editor

Natives indict Nigerian military over Katsina killings

Editor

Court Order: Police fail to produce detained Bayelsa guber candidate

Editor

Gunmen kidnap ex-Senator, Police Corporal in Taraba

Editor

6,000 FCT teachers risk job lose as NAPPS seeks palliative

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More