#EndSARS: FCT committee promises justice for persons, institutions affected

By Daniel Tyokua

The FCT 18-man assessment committee to weigh the damages and loss of lives during the #EndSARS protests has assured all institutions and persons affected of Justice and fairness.

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Abbas Idriss gave the assurance on Monday at the commencement of tour of affected places in Kwali and Gwagwalada Area Councils in Abuja South geo-political zone.

Recall that the minister of FCT malam Muhammad Bello had inaugurated a 18-man assessment committee recently to evaluate the level of destructions caused by mobs during #EndSARS agitations that resulted to looting in the territory.

Idriss said the committee would be free and fair in discharge of it duties within the time frame.

He sympathised with the Chairmen of Gwagwalada and Kwali councils for all those who suffered any kind of loss.

The committee chairman who is the Director-General, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), explained that from the assessment tour it was discovered that both government and private sectors were affected.

He urged those who are directly or indirectly affected in the area councils to remain calm and have confidence in the committee and the FCT Administration.

“Surely government is going to do something about it.On behalf of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the entire FCT Administration, I want to sympathise with the people of Kwali and Gwagwalada area councils over this unfortunate incident.

“I want to assure you that this committee which has some of your colleagues as members is going to do justice for all the findings that we are going to make.

“We also want to assure the victims that all hands are on deck and security are on top gear to ensure that peace is return to every community in the FCT” he said.

Places that were destroyed in Kwali Area Council include Dr Ladi Kwali Pottery Centre, Council’s Secretariat, FCT fertilizer store, Micro Finance Bank and veterinary clinic.

The looters also damaged and stole food items at Gwagwalada Local Education Authority Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, destroyed FCT fadama house, Radio Nigeria station in Gwagwalada, FCT central store.

