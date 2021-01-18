Trending Now

Insecurity: Cleric charges Buhari to change tactics

By Daniel Tyokua

The General Overseer of Gardern of Love and Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Sunday Balogun has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt new measures in fighting insecurity across the country.

He said the out gone year was full of high level insecurity and poverty that affected most activities, saying the current administration should change style in the fight against criminals, banditry and kidnapping.

The cleric explained that the insecurity experienced in 2020 was not limited to one religion or ethnic group, but it affected all and there was the need for government to take stringent measures in 2021 to avert the repeat of last year’s experience.

Prophet Balogun stated this in an interaction with Journalists at the church headquarters in Masaka, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

“The present Administration of President Muhammed Buhari should improve on security measures to save lives and boost the well-being of innocent Nigerians who are dying on daily basis; Nigeria has what it takes to stop insecurity. Security matters should not be politicised we have everything in this country to tackle insecurity.

“APC led government should focus on the party’s manifestos to guide the political office holders on implementing the blueprint, if the promises are strictly followed there would not be lapses in affairs of this country.”

Balogun described insecurity as the greatest challenge Nigeria is facing presently which he urged religious leaders and followers to intensify efforts in prayer and service to God.

He linked killings and destructions of property to some politicians selfish interest for the last year killings and destructions of property nationwide.

“Political leaders should work for the electorate that vote for them, if they do well the ills will be corrected”

The Prophet called on Nigerians to remain committed to their service to God in the year and beyond, saying obedience to God remains key to overcoming challenges.

