Court sentences man to death by hanging over murder of employer

By Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, has sentenced one Telema Amaso, to death by hanging over the murder of late Helen Ibiba Bobmauel who was strangled to death in 2013 at her residence in Woji axis of Port Harcourt.

Amaso who was convicted for murder on Tuesday, was a house help to Late Mrs. Bobmanuel and her late husband as at the time the crime was committed.

The accused Telema Amaso and one Ndubuisi Chukwuemeka were tried for murder, conspiracy to murder and stealing but conspiracy to murder was struck out and accessory to the fact of murder to the second defendant.

The trial Judge, Justice Silverline Iragonima, in her judgement, said the first and second defendants were convicted because of overwhelming evidence before the court, including the confessional statements given to the police which indicted them of committing the crime.

Justice Iragonima said even though the first defendant, Telema Amaso denied and retracted his confessional statements, he failed to convince the court that he never committed the crime.

On the conviction of the second defendant Ndubuisi Chukwuemeka for stealing, Justice Silverline Iragonima said the court found him guilty because his claims that he never knew that the first defendant has committed crime did not convince the court to discharge him of the offense.

It would be recalled that the two convicted persons Telema Amaso and Ndubuisi were arrested on the September 17, 2013 shortly after it was found out that Mrs Hellen Ibiba Bobmanuel has been murdered and her properties worth five million naira, including Hyundai Elantra saloon car, laptop and phone were taken away from her house by the first defendant who was assisted by Ndubuisi Chukwuemeka.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Prosecution in the State Ministry of Justice, Ibiene Mbano led the team that prosecuted the matter to conviction of the accused persons.

Chinedum Ugwu, lawyer for the two convicts told newsmen outside the courtroom that he will seek the advice of the 1st defendant (Amaso) if he plans to challenge the judgment of the court.