Abuja schools must adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines – FCTA

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Captial Territory Administration,FCTA, has said all schools in the territory must adhere to the safety guidelines listed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Acting Secretary, FCT Education Secretariat, Umar Marafa stated this during inspection tour of some schools on Tuesday.

He said the administration allowed students in the graduating class to resume following the recommendations by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, which FCT Schools are not an exception.

“All schools in FCT must Keep to the guidelines provided by NCDC, students have to be guided in order to curb the spread of COVID-19” he said.

Marafa explained that the administration had made Provision for all the necessary items recommended by the health experts.

According to him, students’ safety must be taken serious especially by teachers and the parents.

He called on the students to always keep to physical distance, wearing of face masks, proper hand washing and other hygiene measures, even outside the school premises.

The secretary who was accompanied by other management staff of the Secretariat, visited Government Secondary School, Garki, Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa.

Other schools visited include Junior Secondary School, Wuse Zone 3 and Government Secondary School, Gwarimpa-Life Camp.

We won’t be distracted by falsehood- AMAC chair

By Daniel Tyokua

The chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council ,AMAC, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has said his administration would not be distracted by falsehood from opposition groups.

He said most of the comments being promoted on the social media platforms were unfounded, baseless aimed at sending wrong information to the good people of the council and Federal Captial Territory, FCT,

In a statement issued by Jibreel Babangoshi, Chief Press Secretary to the chairman, said Candido’s led administration is concerned with issues that will make life more meaningful to the residents especially the rural dwellers.

The statement described some posts especially on the Facebook as cheap popularity to earn a living from their sponsors.

It explained that before the advent of Social media of which it gives access to information to the people freely, the majority of the populace solely depends and rely on conventional media reportage.

“Today social media is being used as a tool by distractors to release baseless, unfounded and false information resulting to character assassination and blackmail.

“The Chairman of AMAC has been a subject of discussion right from may 20th, 2016 till date by puppets who write to gain cheap popularity in other to earn a living. He has been a subject of blackmail and allegations, misunderstood and misquoted always.

“He was last year nominated as the ‘best Local Government Chairman in Nigeria’ by the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria and nominated as the United Nations, He-for-She Ambassador. He will never be distracted”

According to the statement, Candido remain firm, focus, resolute and steadfast in his quest to serve the good people of AMAC.

“The chairman in the last four years demonstrated his love for his people by providing dividends of democracy to the good people of AMAC. We are not deter by social media write ups, which are poorly written”.