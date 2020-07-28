Kano CP dispels rumours of attack, says security agencies battle ready

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu Sani, on Tuesday, urged the general public to disregard rumours of possible attack by unidentified bandits in the ancient city, assuring that the police and sister-security agencies in the state are fully on ground to protect lives and property.

Habu who gave the assurance while decorating 252 officers of the Command elevated to new ranks, acknowledged that the police have received reports of such rumours.

He, however, promised that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to forestall any eventuality.

He added that the police and other sister-security agencies have made several visits to identified areas suspected to be haven for bandits, however, revealed that nothing yet was enough to bring panic in the ancient commercial city.

Habu, therefore, appealed to Muslim faithful to ensure blissful and peaceful Sallah celebrations through obedience to the laws of the and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

He urged all Kano residents to go about their normal businesses without fear and appealed to them to report suspicious movements and continue to help the police with the right information that can lead to apprehension and prosecution of criminals and bandits.

Speaking shortly after decorating the newly elevated officers, Mr. Habu, urged them to work hard and remain loyal to the Force.

According to him, “today, we have witnessed the decorations of officers from this command who have been elevated to their new ranks. We give gratitude to Allah for making us witness this day.

“I appreciate the approval of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, for these officers to be promoted to the new ranks. Equally, I thank the Police Service Commission who approved your promotion after going through your records.

“Many of us have seen a lot of challenges as our service is on cause. Some paid the supreme sacrifice for our nation. Some lost their lives, some sustained injuries and some are in sick bed awaiting to be well again so that they can continue their service to God, the nation and humanity.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Be ready to face challenges more especially at this trying times we have security challenges in some parts of the country.

“You might be posted to those places, but you have to exhibit high sense of professionalism.

You have to maintain full obedience to the rules and regulations of the land and shun corruption.

“You must be upright. Respect the constitution and obey the code of conducts. You have to understand that this is service to humanity and your father land.”

Those promoted to new ranks in the Command include nine Deputy Superitendents of Police (DSP) elevated to Superintendents of Police (SP); four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) promoted to DSPs; and 239 Inspectors who were elevated to ASPs