MBF mourns Tiv elder statesman, commiserates with Benue govt

By Hassan Zaggi

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), has described the death of Rev John Terlumun Ornguze, as a painful loss to, not only the peoples of the Middle Belt but for champions of justice and equity in Nigeria.

It, therefore, commiserated with the immediate family, government and people of Benue State.

In a statement signed by the National President of the MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus, it prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the pains of this loss that is shared by many beyond the state and the Middle Belt Region.

Rev John Terlumun Ornguze, died on July 13, 2020, at the age of 66.

“Rev Ornguze, who was the son of a World War II veteran, was known for his earnest quest for knowledge and peace among all Nigerians, especially inhabitants of the Middle Belt Region. In Life, he dedicated his life to ensuring the greatness of his people through development of their full potentials.

“As a forestry officer, he worked for the development of the agricultural sector that was the mainstay of the economy of ethnic nationalities in the North.

“His brief stint with the Nigerians Prison Service (NPS) that has now been renamed Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) exposed him to the challenges of the justice system with its myriad of problems.

“Amidst the challenges of development plaguing the Middle Belt zone, he deployed his clerical calling in rallying forces to pray for divine intervention for his people and other Nigerians.

“His clerical calling and search for peace led him to found the Global Christian Centre at New Port Beach, California and Intercessors for Africa engaged in praying for peace. He left inspiring footprints of his ministerial calling in Canada, England, Scotland, Brazil, Germany, Holland, Romania, among others,” the statement noted.

According to the MBF, the late Ornguze played prominent roles in the facilitation of peace between the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups through the promotion of faith-based dialogue-cum-mediation forum.

“In doing this, the late cleric assisted both groups faced the challenges confronting both groups.

“Besides initiating the Middle Belt University, Gboko in Benue State, Rev Ornguze was also engaged in yet another venture called the California Fresh project,” the statement said.