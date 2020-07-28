25.9 C
Metro

Land grabbers must face prosecution – FCTA

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Captial Territory Administration, FCTA, has said those involved in illegal means of acquiring land in the territory must be prosecuted.

Murkta Galadima, the Director department of development control, stated this on Monday, after the pulling down of illegal structures built in Lugbe, phase 5 of the Federal Captial City, FCC,.

He said the administration was going to prosecute anyone found developing a plot without valid prove of ownership.

“This is a product of land grabbing, an individual claiming to own about 149 plots fanced it, and then combine it as an estate, call Semans. They commence development without even valid title or approve plan, they come to site, mobilize people and begin development.

“Two weeks ago, we came and point the structures for them to remove but they fail to obey the order, and they are building, that is why we are enforcing the action. We came this morning to clear the illegal structures.

“We remove some, but in the process they incited people within the area to stop the exercise, we are going to restrategize and return for the exercise” he said.

According to him, those behind the illegal development are not known but the department would continue to resist the illegality.

“We are going to show the erring developers that there is law and government despite their resistance we will not stop”

The director described residents that build without legal approval by the Department of Development Control as land grabbers.

He said the department was planning Lugbe to be in conformity with the master plan of the Federal Captial City (FCC).

Galadima explained that prosecution of land grabbers would be a general exercise across the Federal Captial Territory.

