Dangote truck kills father, son in Kogi

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

A Dangote Cement company’s truck was on Tuesday set ablaze in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital for allegedly killing an aged man and his son.

Eye witness account told The AUTHORITY that the empty truck was about negotiating the “Zone 8 Roundabout” when it lost control and crushed a pedestrian who was standing by the road side together with his son.

It was learnt that while the middle aged man was crushed alongside his son, luck smiled on the other person who escaped unhurt.

It was gathered that angry onlookers who witnessed the incident constituted themselves into a mob and attacked the truck and burnt it.

The state police command while confirming the incident said “the truck lost control at the zone 8 Roundabout and crushed a pedestrian and injured one other person who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya, who spoke with our correspondent on phone “said that the incident made the people on the area to take the law into their hands and set the truck ablaze.”

He however confirmed the death of one person while the identity of the other one injured could not be immediately ascertained.