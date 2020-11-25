33.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Mahmood Yakubu, others mourn late ex-TETFund’s boss

Troops eliminate 114 terrorists/bandits in operations across the…

12 varsities get N12bn for TETFund’s centre of…

‘Ikpeazu promised to join APC during his supreme…

Rescue Nigeria from the schemes of power sector…

Female Genital Mutilation: Hidden injury with devastating consequences

Federal Uni Lafia gets new VC

International Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women:…

EndSARS: My 14-year-old son died of police stray…

EndSars: How Ganduje saved Kano from boiling

Metro

432 suspected cultists arrested in Ogun

No fewer than 432 suspected cultists were arrested in Ogun State in the year 2019, DAILY POST reports.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, disclosed this during an anti-cultism campaign in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Ajogun said the suspected cultists have since been prosecuted by the police.

According to him, most of the arrested suspects were members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternities.

The police commissioner expressed worries that cultism is spreading among students, even among those in elementary schools.
He, however, stressed that the police will clamp down on cultists and their deadly activities in Ogun State.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Don’t spare killer of our son, family tells Police

Editor

Farmer herdsmen clash: One killed, nineteen injured in Jigawa

Editor

Police Inspector kills Corporal, commits suicide in Dutse Alhaji

Editor

Man kills self, says he was tired of life

Editor

NSCDC creates 6 divisions in AMAC

Editor

We must unite to succeed in APC- party scribe

Editor

Eld-el-kabir: FCTA stops proliferation of ram markets

Editor

Police nab 3 notorious cyber criminals

Editor

Unknown gunmen kill 14 in Kogi early morning attack

Editor

Lawyer bags 7 years imprisonment for land fraud

Editor

Jigawa Police burst gang of armed robbers from Niger Republic

Editor

Coronavirus: Amid lockdown, Jabi Lake Mall management threatens tenants rent, over 2% lease payment

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More