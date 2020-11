Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial district, Elisha Ishaku Abbo has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announced his defection through the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan on Wednesday.

Abbo was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election.

He was immediately welcomed by the Senators of the All Progressives Congress and moved to their row.