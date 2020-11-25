Two to die by hanging in Ekiti

An Ekiti State high court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced two persons Olowosola Femi Abiodun, 30, and Olowosola Sunday, 35 to death by hanging for armed robbery.

In his judgement, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said: “The prosecution has established beyond a reasonable doubt the essential ingredients of the offence of armed robbery at Ikole Ekiti on 29/12/17 involving the accused persons”.

They were sentenced to death on three counts of conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms contrary to Sections 6(b), 1 (2)(a) and 3(1) of robbery and firearm (special provisions) Act, Cap.R11, volume. 14, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2014.

According to the prosecutor, the act was committed on or about 29/12/17 at Ikole when they conspired and armed with guns robbed one Awoyomi Temitope of N1, 300,000, 2 Tecno L8 phones and one Nokia phone.

In his statement, the victim said, he was a manager at a filling station, on that fateful day, the robbers invaded the filling station, they hit his head with a gun before carting away all the sales money for the day alongside the phones.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Mr Julius Ajibare called 3 witnesses while exhibits tendered include a statement of the accused, 2 locally made pistols, 3 live cartridges ammunition and 3 phones.

The accused spoke in their own defence through their counsel Mr Yinka Opaleke and called no witnesses.