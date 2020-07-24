Police In Kano Arrest, Prosecute 38 Drug Dealers, 1545 Bandits In Nine Months

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani has said the Command over 38 notorious drug dealers and 1545 bandits and thugs since he took over the leadership of the Command about nine months ago, promising that he will never relent in ensuring that lives and property of Kano residents are well protected.

The police boss also warned criminals, kidnappers and other enemies of the state to stay clear from Kano as the police in the state are fully prepared to bust crime and criminal activities, through technology-enhanced policing, community policing and effective manpower.

CP Habu Sani who stated this while receiving the Executive Director of League for Societal Protection Against Drug Abuse, Ambassador Maryam Hassan in his office, however, commended Kano state Govenor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his consistent support to the Command, which has encouraged police in the state to remain steadfast in the fight against crime.

According to him, “on my arrival to the Command on November 21, 2019; having received briefs from departmental heads and the State crime-mapped, I immediately launched the Police Campaign Against Daba, Drug Abuse and Other Vices (POCADOV) which led to the serene atmosphere being enjoyed in the tate today.”

He further stated that, “so far, 38 drug dealers

and 1545 thugs (‘Yan-Daba) were arrested and charged to court. 1555 machetes; 56 bags, 1689 parcels of Indian Hemp; 11 Cartons of Codiene; 11 Drums of Suck & Die; 518 cartons of other intoxicating substances, etc, were recovered.”

He thanked them for the visit and said that in this era of Community Policing, the Command is ready to partner with them in fighting the menace of Drug Abuse.

In her remarks, Ambassador Maryam commended CP Habu for his dogged efforts and successes recorded in combating drug abuse and thuggery in the State.

According to her, the purpose of the visit is to appreciate the Command for the successes recorded in fighting all criminal activities in the state, especially, the menace of drug abuse and thuggery which has been reduced to the barest minimum since CP Habu assumed duty.

She further stated that, “there is relationship between drug abuse and crime, including rape. With the strategies and crime-analysis we witnessed in the Command, we are sure that the Command can overcome any security challenge. Therefore, we are ready to give all the necessary support and cooperation.”

She also presented handbooks for public sensitization on drug abuse to the Commissioner of Police.