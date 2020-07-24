21.8 C
Abuja
News

Insecurity: CP Habu Storms Falgore Forest

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

In his bid to flush out bandits, kidnappers and terrorists from the dreaded Falgore Forest, Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, has stormed the dreaded Falgore Forest where he assessed the security arrangments, human and material capacity of his men.

The police boss also had interactions with stakeholders and warned officers to maintain high level of alertness along Kano/Kaduna and Kano/Plateau Borders within the Falgore Forest axis.

Speaking on the visit, CP Habu said it was in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, Community Policing policy and agenda.

He also had discussions with all the Police Officers and Teams on Joint Task Force deployed at Kano/Kaduna and Kano/Plateau Borders at Falgore Forest Axis.

CP Habu Sani, however, warned all the officers to maintain high level of alertness and operate according to the provisions of the law.

While speaking at Doguwa, Kano/Plateau Border, the District Head of Doguwa, Dan Adalan Rano Alhaji Abdullahi Iliyasu commended CP Habu A. Sani, for the visit and appreciated his efforts for deploying Operation Puff Adder Teams that made the dreaded Falgore Forest a no hiding place for criminals.

He further stated that, “this successes were achieved as a result of harmonious working relationship between the Police and the Local Vigilante popularly referred in the area as Yan Bula.

“In accordance with the directives of the Kano State Police Command, we were careful in selecting those to be part of the Local Vigilante. We are always ready to give maximum cooperation.”

The Head of the Local Vigilante (‘Yan-Bula) Mallam Haruna Adamu* overwhelmed with the surprise visit of the Cp in to the Forest stated that, the dreaded Falgore Forest links Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi up to Sambisa Forest, hence, they are always ready to join hands in securing their various communities.

Reacting, CP Habu A. Sani, thanked the stakeholders for their support and cooperation, stating further that, his visit was in line with the Inspector General of Police’s agenda in taking Community Policing to the grassroots.

He informed the District Head to encourage suitable candidates at their domain that have passion to join Police to apply and be part of the Nigeria Police Force as the online application is on progress.

“Those that are successful will be posted back to serve their various communities,” he added.

