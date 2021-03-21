29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Attempt on Gov Ortom’s life: Buhari, APC silence…

Our leaders are selfish, self-centred, greedysays Pastor (Mrs)…

Nze Dim advocates use of Igbo language at…

Group commends DHQ for free medical treatment in…

How TB Joshua warned the world of multiple…

Instead of malaria, roll back mosquitoes, Katsina urges…

Eight NGOs get N303m from Coca-Cola for Waste…

Group restates commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria

Civil society groups train on environmental rights, protection

Keystone Bank and NCF Collaborate on Tree Planting

News

Diaspora Remittances: Access Bank to pay Customers N5 for every $1 received

From John Silas Lagos

In a bid to promote diaspora remittances into the country, Access Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading financial institution will be rewarding customers with N5 on every $1 received from their loved ones or associates abroad through foreign remittances.

The N5 for every dollar cashback will be paid to Access Bank customers irrespective of their preference to receive funds as US dollars cash pick-up over the counter or direct transfer into their domiciliary accounts.


The reward scheme is in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s “Naira 4 Dollar scheme” aimed at encouraging inflow of diaspora remittances into the country and the scheme will run from Monday, March 8 to Saturday, 8 May 2021.


Speaking on the initiative, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, said “ Remittance Services are a key aspect of our economy and it is still vibrant and viable today because people still take care of family members, loved ones, friends and invest at home even as they live abroad.


As part of our promise to create value and meet the needs of our customers, we are happy to announce that our customers can now receive the N5 for every $1 incentive, at any of our branches nationwide, when their loved ones or associates send funds from the diaspora.


The Bank’s promise to deliver “More than Banking” services is even more relevant at this time as customers are looking for convenient products and services to facilitate their lifestyle needs. As a pioneer in international transfer services, we still maintain a strong relationship with our remittance partners: Western Union ,MoneyGram, Ria, WorldRemit ,Transfast, Paysend, Shift, Sendwave and other international money transfer services and we are committed to delivering excellent service to all our customers. Our remittance services are available to both customers and non-customers of Access bank” Victor concluded.


Access Bank, over the years, has leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics process automation to reform business operations and drive performance to improve customer experience.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Use of improper local medical facilities, poor hygiene account for high mortality rate-NPC Commissioner

Editor

Anambra South: YPP Petition FCT High Court Judge to NJC

Editor

Christmas: Ekweremadu Preaches Peace and Love

Editor

Kogi: Bello Bans Award of Chieftaincy, Traditional Titles, Chiefdom Creation

Editor

Supreme Court Verdict: I Can Accommodate You, Ganduje Tells Kano PDP

Editor

How troops Rescued Kankara School Boys alive – DHQ

Editor

Enugu NUJ asks for more as NB donates palliatives to union

Editor

Military kills 75 terrorists, rescues 35 in the North-East

Editor

School reopening without adherence to Covid-19 protocols dangerous – ASUU

Editor

#EndSARS protest: Former CRS governor condenm destruction of public infrastructure

Editor

COVID-19: Onyeneke urges FG to distribute palliatives equitably

Editor

COVID-19: Ganduje charges residents on use of face masks, other PPEs

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More