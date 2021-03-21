Anambra 2021: APC Ambassadors vow to unseat APGA with Grassroots campaigns

COVENANT OLUCHI IKEDINOBI writes that a campaign group for the All Progressives Congress (APC), APC Ambassadors, Anambra state chapter has vowed to unseat the current APGA government in Anambra state with a massive campaign for its gubernatorial candidate at the grassroots levels.

The group led by Hon Moses Afum stated this after a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka to strategize for the gubernatorial election which comes up on November 6, 2021.

In a statement by the spokesperson of APC Ambassadors in Anambra state, Hon John Dunu, the group, he said is putting every effort in all the wards in every local government of the state to ensure that APC is not taken by surprise in the election.

Hon Dunu maintained that APC Ambassadors is the vehicle that will drive the party to victory in the state, stating that the group has continued to pull along thousands of Anambrarians through its campaigns and mobilizations across the state.

The APC Ambassadors restated that they are out to ensure that the party wins the gubernatorial election come November 6th in the state; reassuring that the group has strategies mapped out to put a strong campaign for whoever will emerge as APC candidate for the election after the party primaries but advised the party leaders to do everything possible to ensure that the right candidate is elected through a thoroughly free and fair primary election.

He averred that APC remains the first party to have done registration of members in the state hence, the group in line with its colleagues at the national level has structured plans to embark on grassroots campaigns which he said will give other opposition parties a run for their money in the election.

He posited that the APGA government has exhausted its ideas on moving the state forward noting that even basic amenities that the people in rural areas in the state should get are not provided. He decried that the power supply has been at its lowest in the state pointing out that it has driven away investors in the state.

He urged the entire Ndi Anambra and the party faithful to join in the train to move the initiative forward, arguing that anybody that is not in support of the APC agenda in Anambra state does not mean well for the state.

The APC Ambassadors spokesman further reiterated that the team has the mandate to change the mindset of South easterners on APC especially Anambra where they see it as a Northern party, stressing that APC remains the only party that can attract federal might and presence in the state. He said the party alone has what it takes to reposition Anambra state and take it to an enviable height.

Stakeholders from the 21 local government areas in Anambra state attended the meeting including Hon Ken Igbo and Hon Emma Okeke among others.

Photo: APC Ambassadors led by the Chairman, Moses Afum (middle) after a meeting