Reps minority caucus reacts to Timi Frank’s accusation, says it’s misleading

By Gift Chapi -Odekina

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representative has expressed displeasure over a statement credited to the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, accusing the opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly of being indifferent and silent in the ongoing investigations into allegations of corruption against top government officials in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government.

The group said that the accusation was unfortunate, misleading, undeserving and uncharitable to the minority caucus in its manifest forceful efforts in exposing corruption and holding this administration accountable.

According to a statement signed by Oyomira Idahosa, SA Legal Adviser to the Minority Leader

of the House and made available to journalist, Idahosa said that the opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly have never and will never compromise or shy away from its legislative duties at any time, even at the risk of their lives.

“While we appreciate his concerns, the accusation by Comrade Timi Frank against opposition lawmakers is an incorrect and misleading miscomprehension of our processes in the uncompromising efforts in exposing corruption.

” The accusation is apparently borne out inadvertent misunderstanding of the processes and procedures of the legislature, including those related to listing and presentation of motions, bills and other activities at plenary and committee levels in the National Assembly.

“The Minority Caucus states, in unequivocal terms, that it had not dropped any motion for corruption investigation on any individual as wrongly alleged by Comrade Timi Frank. The Minority Caucus has never contemplated such and cannot be prevailed upon by any person whatsoever to drop any motion on any matter whatsoever, talk less of a motion on corruption investigation

” It is also misinforming to allege that a motion was officially slated to be read before the Eid-el-Kabir festivities and that no action was taken. Such alleged inaction is also another miscomprehension of the procedures, processes and scheduling of legislative activities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Minority caucus has been at the center of unearthing and exposing acts of corruption in this administration. Our efforts contributed to various corruption investigations both within and outside the National Assembly, and we will never relent in this onerous task.

” The Minority Caucus has been extensively vocal on the floor in the fight against corruption as well as in holding government accountable in all sectors of our national life.

“The roles of opposition members in the National Assembly in unearthing corruption as well as investigating of indicted persons are in the public domain.

“The opposition lawmakers are indeed aware of the confidence reposed on it by Nigerians at this critical time in our national history and we will never relent in holding government accountable in the interest of Nigerians,” he said.

The Minority Caucus however re-assured Nigerians that it is fully on course and will never compromise its stance against corruption and in exposing all corrupt persons, no matter how highly placed.