Metro

Osibanjo’s office backs AEA empowerment drive with 64 machines

By Daniel Tyokua 

The office of the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has boosted the Abuja Enterprise Agency’s commitment to making life more meaningful for common Nigerians in the nation’s capital, Abuja.


The VP’s office donated  64 sewing machines to Abuja Enterprise Agency for the creation of fashion training center to nurture and train FCT residents on fashion design. 


Special Assistant to the Vice President on Community Engagement and Civic Intervention, Olatoyesi Oladapo, while handing over the sewing machines to the Managing Director of the agency, Malam Arabi Tukur Muhammad, said government is determined to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) 
“It’s the vice president’s 64th birthday and we are happy to initiate this project at AEA. The purpose is to train people who are interested in the fashion business such that they know at AEA, they can get professional fashion design training” she said.


The Managing Director while receiving the machines commended the Vice President for this gesture and thanked them for finding the AEA worthy of this partnership. The agency would set up a fashion training institute were those trained can go out and create employment.


“When the institute is established, it will create jobs and enhance the livelihood of the people. We have received 64 machines to mark Prof Yemi Osinbajo’s 64th birthday. Some will be given to indigent MSMEs who need them and half will be used at the institute,” he added.

