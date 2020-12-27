32 C
Abuja
Metro

COVID-19: Churches in Abuja heed to safety guidelines – Official

By Daniel Tyokua 


A cross section of churches in Abuja, the nation’s capital have complied with the COVID-19 safety measures set by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.


The head, publicity and enlightenment FCT COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force, Ikharo Attah gave the churches pass mark after he led men of the team to visit the places on Sunday.


Attah said, “there very high compliance by all the churches visited within the City Centre. 


He explained that because of short timing by worship centres, his team could not go to the suburb to monitor compliance. 


“What we have heard from the satellite towns is also very encouraging, but what we are hearing from the far interior may not be encouraging, but at least you see some people wearing face masks there.


“But from what we have seen, the churches largely complied. They have washing hand points, sanitizers, temperature scanners and they are maintaining physical distancing inside, and the worshippers are all wearing face masks, even while dancing, it’s been done carefully and they are singing with their masks on”. 


Ikharo also called on all Mosques to comply with the guidelines given by NCDC, vowing to pay inspection visit and ensure appropriate enforcement.  


On challenges associated with the COVID-19 enforcement exercise in the FCT, Ikharo decried the level of sleeplessness of his men, hoping that residents would comply without being forced to do it so that they would also celebrate with their families. 


The churches visited by  the taskforce were the Central Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Wuse 2, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, First Baptist Church, Area 11, Garki and ECWA Good News Church, Maitama.

