Abuja emerges Nigeria cleanest city

NAS, FRSC, sensitize FCT drivers on safe road use

By Daniel Tyokua 

The National Association of Seadogs (pyrates Confraternity), in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, weekend, organized a sensitization lecture for road Drivers and passengers on the need for safe road use this festive season.


The lecture tagged “Safe Travel This Season” was held at the Kukwaba Motor Park Kubwa, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, and the National Secretariat of NAS, Kubwa.


The lecture, organized through one of its Sub- Decks (Baghlah) at the kukwaba park, had in attendance managers and drivers of Delta Line Transport Company,  ATL Transport Company,  Okun transport company,  Peace Mass Transport Company, Steve Nnam transport Company, and others as well as passengers.


The lecture delivered by Deputy route commander of FRSC, O. O Oyewusi, focussed on the Health status of drivers, vehicle parade, drink driving, use of phone while driving, tailgating, night travel, overloading, vehicle license, highway code, and COVID 19 safety protocols.


The second phase of the lecture held at the NAS Headquarters, Abuja had in attendance, tricycle owners association, tricycle riders association, and others.
Oyewusi educated the group on loading, traffic signs, safety, emergencies,  road lanes, and accidents.


In his remarks, Capoon of Zuma Deck Mr. Anderson Oseh commended participants at the sensitization lecture and promised to work with the FRSC to make the lecture series more regular as demanded.

