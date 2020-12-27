Second Wave: 22 COVID-19 patients’ condition worsen in FCT

By Daniel Tyokua

About 22 out of the 86 COVID-19 patients currently receiving treatment at different Isolation centres in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are surviving through oxygen at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

The permanent secretary FCTA, Adesola Olusade disclosed this after he toured COVID-19 Isolation and treatment centres at the weekend.



Though he said the reports about the places visited were impressive.

Olusade said that while non critical cases are being managed at home, 86 patients were receiving treatment at both the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital ( UATH) and the Thisday Dome Centres respectively, with zero case at the Idu centre.



He explained that touring the Isolation centres became necessary to ensure that they are adequately operational, in view of the resurgence of the pandemic in Abuja, the nation’s capital, with evidence of being deadlier.

This was even as frontline health workers at the Thisday Dome Isolation Centre have continued to groan under the non-payment of their allowances for four months.

He confirmed that FCT Administration was paying attention to the complaints of non-payment of allowances by frontline workers at Thisday Dome, he noted that the centre was just recently transferred from the Federal Ministry of Health to FCT.

Olusade said, “At Gwagwalada, we have about 42, 46 at Thisday Dome , at Idu we have zero. Not all of them are on oxygen.



“There is no time we will not have the issues of allowance, but as they are rising we address them. It is only recently that this centre was transferred to FCT, and we are making all efforts to address all issues “.

The Team Lead at UATH Gwagwalada, Dr. Yunusa Thairu, who also confirmed that the second wave of the pandemic has some worrisome severe elements, urged government to provide more oxygen and as well as boost the morale of the frontline workers.



Thairu said, ” We have severe and critical cased coming in and the need for oxygenation cannot be over-emphasised . As at today 22 of the patients are on oxygen”

Also, the Medical Superintendent at the Thisday Dome Centre, Dr. Molokwu Victor, attested to the fact that all categories of frontline workers have not not gotten their due allowances since September 2020 till date.

Victor noted that while supplies for medicals and other necessary items were adequately taken care of, the issue of allowances was the major albatross to the operations of the centre.