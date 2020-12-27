Be security conscious, FCT minister charges residents

By Daniel Tyokua

The minister of the FCT malam Muhammad Bello has called on residents to be security conscious during festivities.



He assured them that the security agencies have been adequately mobilized to protect lives and property during the holidays



Bello stated this in his Christmas message, even as he asked Christians to reflect upon, and rededicate themselves to the virtues of love and peace as exemplified by Jesus Christ.



The minister reminded residents that the FCT was similarly founded on the principles of love for country, respect for fellow citizens and peaceful co-existence in a united Nigeria.

He therefore urged all residents of the FCT, to continue to imbibe these virtues as embodied by the season of Christmas.



Bello equally called on residents to be very cautious while celebrating Christmas in the face of the second wave of COVID-19 which, he reminded residents, is even more virulent than the first wave.



While urging residents to use the occasion of Christmas to pray for the quick end of the pandemic, he enjoined them to comply with all the guidelines on COVID-19 prevention as announced by the relevant health authorities.



The basic measures, which have been proven to save lives, the Minister reminded residents, include physical distancing, hand washing, use of face mask and avoiding large gatherings.



He urged them not to be carried away by the euphoria of the festivities and let their guard down but to celebrate safely by obeying all the established health protocols.